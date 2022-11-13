'Why should this sit there and collect dust?': Vintage jean store reopens in Winnipeg after being closed for more than 30 years

Winnipeggers who like to buy vintage clothing have the perfect opportunity to add to their wardrobe as a local jean shop that was in operation between the late '70s and early '90s is now back in business.

Shagal Jeans first opened up in 1978, created by president Ed Yhuda Tcherni.

Tcherni said Shagal Jeans was a smaller company but provided product throughout western Canada, from Winnipeg to Vancouver.

"Before I started my own company, I worked for about 10 years for other people," said Tcherni. "I decided to leave this industry because it was too stressful and I went into construction with a friend of mine and the winter came, I couldn't stand the cold to work outside in the cold, so I decided to go back to this business."

He said he was very focused on making quality jeans and his clothing always had different and unique designs, compared to other companies.

"I was very successful…I used to think of something that nobody else would make."

Inventory at Shagal Jeans, a store that has reopened in Winnipeg after being closed for more than 30 years. Nov. 13, 2022. (Source: Zachary Kitchen/CTV News)

In 1991, Tcherni decided he could retire at the age of 47.

"I like Hawaii, I used to travel all kinds of places in the winter. I (liked) Hawaii the best to go to. So I decided I did very well and I have enough to retire," he said, adding he has been going to Hawaii every year in the winter months.

Fast forward to 2022, Tcherni started to notice the jeans the younger generation was wearing are the same kind of jeans he made. He said he still had a lot of stock packed away and decided it would be better if others were able to buy it.

"Why should this sit there and collect dust? So I decided it is going to give me something to do. So I decided to open the store."

Tcherni said this isn't something he has to do, rather this is something he likes to do, adding he likes being able to talk with customers.

Shagal Jeans has now set up shop at 87 King Street and is open Monday to Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tcherni said he will be leaving for the winter at the end of November until April, but said someone else will still be operating the store and he encourages people to come on by.

