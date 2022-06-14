Why some City of Winnipeg vehicles have licence plates from other provinces

Some of the City of Winnipeg public works vehicles might be sporting licence plates from other provinces this summer, but according to the city, that's all part of the plan.

Recent photos taken by CTV News show a public works vehicle driving around Winnipeg with an Alberta plate.

A spokesperson for the city said these vehicles have all been rented.

"Due to a shortage of vehicles, some of our local rental providers have had to reach out to their out-of-province subsidiaries to fulfil contractual agreements," a spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

They added the rentals are only being provided for the summer months.