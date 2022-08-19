Why two Winnipeg roadways are set to temporarily shut down next week

Two Winnipeg roadways are set to temporarily shut down early next week.

The city said Westbound River Road from Settlers to St. Mary’s roads will be closed to traffic on Monday, Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. until Saturday, Sept. 3 at 3 p.m. due to road construction.

Meanwhile, Edmonton Street from Graham to Portage avenues will be fully closed on Aug. 23 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the Manitoba Possible Drop Zone charity event.

The city said transit will be rerouted during the closures.