Why you may notice more emergency vehicles in downtown Winnipeg

Winnipeg -

A training exercise is set to bring a large number of emergency vehicles to downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the training exercise will take place at the Norquay Building at 401 York Avenue.

Police said the public may notice a large number of emergency vehicles in the area to facilitate the exercise.

Officials said the exercise will be conducted in a controlled environment, and is not open to public viewing.

Police added they do not anticipate any disruption to traffic or businesses in the area.