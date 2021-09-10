Widow of Winnipeg man killed in 2019 plane crash sues charter service, aircraft manufacturer

WINNIPEG -

The widow of a Winnipeg man who was among those killed in a plane crash near Little Grand Rapids in 2019 is suing the charter service, maintenance company and manufacturer of the aircraft.

Morgan Moore-Bunney, the widow of Devlin Alexander Stanley, filed a statement of claim in Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench in late August.

The claim said on Oct. 26, 2019, Stanley boarded a 1957 de Havilland DHC-3 Otter plane owned and operated by Blue Water Aviation. The claim said Stanley was a passenger on the flight destined for Little Grand Rapids.

After taking off, the claim said the plane crashed into Family Lake, killing everyone on board.

The claim lists the defendants as Blue Water Aviation – the charter service, and Winnipeg River Aircraft – the maintenance provider for the aircraft, along with Viking Air – an aircraft manufacturer who at the time of the crash owned the certificate for the aircraft.

The claim alleges Blue Water Aviation, Winnipeg River Aircraft and Viking Air, "negligently breached their duty of care" in failing to exercise reasonable care in the maintenance, repair, testing, inspection, servicing, planning, design, manufacture, and assembly of the aircraft.

Stanley was a healthy, hardworking father and husband, the claim said, adding he supported his wife and his children.

"As a result of (Stanley's) death, his wife and children have been deprived of his services, maintenance and support, for which damages are claimed," the claim reads.

Moore-Bunney is seeking special damages along with enough money to cover the funeral costs for Stanley.

The owner of Blue Water Aviation and Winnipeg River Aircraft declined to comment. A spokesperson for Viking Air told CTV News they would not comment at this time as the matter is before the court.

The allegations in the statement of claim have not been proven in court. As of Friday, no statements of defence had been filed.