On Saturday morning, shortly after 8:30, Little Grand Rapids RCMP said they received a report of a plane crash, about 280 km northeast of Winnipeg.

RCMP found plane debris around Family Lake on Saturday afternoon. Witnesses told RCMP the plane clipped a tree before going into the water. RCMP confirmed there were three people on board at the time of the crash.

RCMP Search & Rescue, the Underwater Recovery Team, and a search and rescue plane from Winnipeg’s RCAF 435 Squadron all responded.

Crews were searching on shore Satruday afternoon. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team will be diving tomorrow.

A spokesperson with Blue Water Aviation Services, a Manitoba air charter service, confirmed with CTV News one of their planes was involved in a crash.

The charter service was not able to provide any further information.

RCMP said more details will follow.