The final evacuation flight out of the wildfire zone near Little Grand Rapids, Man. and Pauingassi First Nation has arrived in Winnipeg.

The Canadian Red Cross said Friday afternoon all evacuees are now out of the two communities.

But with the fire still burning out of control additional crew members and equipment have been sent in to help protect property and homes.

According to Manitoba Sustainable Development the fire now covers 25,000 hectares and is about four kilometres from Pauingassi.

In its latest fire bulletin, the province said crews have set up sprinkler systems to protect homes in the two communities, but power remains out due to a damaged sub-transmission line.

Canadian Red Cross vice president for Manitoba and Nunavut Shawn Feely said the last airlift, which included 18 community members from Pauingassi , 23 first responders, RCMP members and Red Cross personnel, landed Friday morning.

“We wanted to get them out last night but because of the lightning storm, the planes were unable to take off,” said Feely. “The pilots left first thing this morning and have just returned with everybody.”

In total, 820 people from Little Grand Rapids have been forced from their homes as well as an additional 330 people from Pauingassi.

830 residents of Sapotaweyak Cree Nation remain under an evacuation due to a wildfire near that community in western Manitoba, but provincial officials said steady rain has helped with suppression efforts.

“The evacuation is complete and now we’re focused solely on meeting the needs of those who are evacuated here in Winnipeg, Brandon, Swan River and The Pas,” said Feely. “Everyone is safe. Scared, definitely. Relieved to be here, worried about what’s to come but now we can meet their needs here.”

Feely said the Red Cross is working with groups like the Bear Clan Patrol to help make the transition to the city easier.

“Any evacuation is the same thing, it’s a new place,” said Feely. “A lot of people don’t come down to Winnipeg very often and Red Cross recognizes that so we work with a lot of other agencies that have traditionally provided services to those individuals.”

Southern Chiefs’ Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said ensuring people are comfortable in a time of crisis is key.

“We’re happy that people are out of the communities,” said Daniels. “We’re very thankful for everyone who’s helped. All the airline pilots and the airlines who were involved. People on the ground who helped to get everybody out.”

Daniels said there are concerns about the impact wildfire smoke had on people’s respiratory systems.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said its acute system was prepared to offer care to evacuees, but a spokesperson said so far fewer than five people have required transfer to hospital over the past two days.

The province said local fire departments and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to work on a fire near Ashern, Man. Officials say conditions have improved thanks to rain Thursday night and that there’s no immediate danger to the community or nearby structures.

Officials said 10 new fires started Thursday. The total number of wildfires in Manitoba this year is 183, above the average of 105 for this time of year.