WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Wildfire Service is currently battling a wildfire in the south Whiteshell area.

As of Thursday morning, the fire is still burning in the area of Toniata, and the public is being told to avoid the area. The fire is burning along the shore of Falcon Lake, about 10 kilometres from the Ontario border.

“The public is reminded to avoid the area, crews need room to work and the public needs to keep safe,” said a statement from the province.

The province said it estimates that the fire has grown to about 80 hectares in size, adding that there are reports that about half a dozen trailers and RVs were damaged when the fire reached a storage compound.

A spokesperson for the province said fire crews from around the area are working on the blaze and water bombers from both Manitoba and Ontario are involved.

They added that effort is being made to protect all buildings and structures.

The province said no cabins have been evacuated at this point. However, one resident told CTV News Winnipeg last night there were flames across the road from his home.

“We were lucky we had a southeast wind that was definitely pushing and keeping the fire out that way,” said Dave Turner, who lives in Whiteshell.

“My neighbour’s house, it was within 15 feet of the back of her house and luckily the next two houses in line it was a little further back, but Southeast Whiteshell Fire Department was here. They did a great job.”

The province noted all efforts are being made to protect property and structures in the area.

Dry conditions have caused wildfires to burn in several parts of the province, including one in the RM of Piney.