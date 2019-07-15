

CTV News Winnipeg





Everyone who was forced to leave first nations in northeastern Manitoba in early July due to smoke from wildfires is back home as of Sunday, according to the Canadian Red Cross.

More than 220 residents of Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi First Nation began leaving the communities July 6. The evacuees were those with the greatest health risks from smoke and their companions.

The Red Cross said evacuees from Little Grand Rapids flew home on Thursday and Friday, and on Saturday and Sunday float planes were used to take Pauingassi residents home, as the community has no air strip.