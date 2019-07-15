Wildfire smoke evacuees from Pauingassi and Little Grand Rapids back home: Red Cross
The Canadian Red Cross says a team was activated to evacuate close to 180 people from the remote communities of Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi. (Photo: The Canadian Red Cross)
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 2:04PM CST
Everyone who was forced to leave first nations in northeastern Manitoba in early July due to smoke from wildfires is back home as of Sunday, according to the Canadian Red Cross.
More than 220 residents of Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi First Nation began leaving the communities July 6. The evacuees were those with the greatest health risks from smoke and their companions.
The Red Cross said evacuees from Little Grand Rapids flew home on Thursday and Friday, and on Saturday and Sunday float planes were used to take Pauingassi residents home, as the community has no air strip.