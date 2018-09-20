An aquatic toxicologist is providing more insight into possible solutions for a Winnipeg retention pond plagued by a die-off of wildlife.

The pond, located at the corner at Keewatin Street and Adsum Drive, saw sick and dying birds covering its shores, prompting the province and City of Winnipeg to submit samples for testing.

The province has said blue green algae or botulism could be responsible for the wildlife deaths, two things aquatic toxicologist Eva Pip said are related.

Pip is a retired University of Winnipeg professor who told CTV News there is blue green algae all over the retention pond in question, saying dying algae blooms suck up oxygen in the pond.

“That kills many of the organisms that are living, like the invertebrates, and if there are fish those as well,” said Pip.

“And then because there is no oxygen, that promotes the growth of bacteria that are anaerobic. And one of the common ones we can get in conditions like this is the botulism bacteria.”

When asked about potential solutions for the pond, Pip suggested adding aquatic plants, as they would absorb excessive nutrients and prevent algae from multiplying.

Unless steps are taken, Pip said the outbreak would be a reoccurring problem each summer when excessive nutrients and conditions encourage algae growth.

“Wherever you have these outbreaks you tend to get them afterwards in succeeding years,” said Pip.

Pip also said constructed wetlands are a good way to encourage healthy wildlife as Winnipeg neighbourhoods continue to grow: wetlands like the ones found in the Sage Creek area.

“You have many ecosystems and the base of that ecosystem are the aquatic plants. They are responsible for the health of the whole system,” said Pip.

Developer Qualico has built marshes in Sage Creek, and the company’s regional vice president Eric Vogan told CTV News it’s become a standard practice .

“We’ve found that people living beside the pond understand the importance of them,” said Vogan.

“The wetland grasses that you plant and the uplands grasses that are adjacent basically provide filters for all the nutrients that come into an urban storm water system.”

Vogan also said the tall grasses provide another benefit in deterring leery geese from landing on the pond.

“They don’t defecate in the tall grasses, further reducing the amount of nutrient that gets into the pond.”

The company works with Native Plant Solutions, a division of Ducks Unlimited to build the wetlands.