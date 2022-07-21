Wildlife Haven pulls bullet from Merlin’s shoulder; bird expected to make full recovery
The Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre is hoping a bird that required emergency surgery will be able to be back in the wild in a few weeks.
The centre recently received a Merlin – which is a small species of falcon –that wasn’t able to fly and appeared injured.
Following an x-ray, the organization realized there was a bullet lodged in the bird’s shoulder.
“We got to work and were able to dislodge the pellet from its shoulder,” said Zoe Nakata, the executive director of the centre.
Nakata said the organization is extremely busy this time of year and because of that, she was asked to help with the surgery, which was a first for her.
On Thursday, the team checked up on the bird and said it is recovering well.
“We checked up on its sutures, and on the wound, and everything looks good. The patient is quite feisty and quite vocal. We’re hopeful for a positive outcome.”
A Merlin getting surgery to remove a bullet from its shoulder. (Source: Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre)
Nakata said the bird is very lucky as the bullet didn’t hit any major muscles or arteries and they expect it will make a full recovery and be released back into the wild in the next three weeks.
She added this case is a prime example of some of the harm human beings can do to animals.
“We can see clearly that 93 to 95 per cent of the cases that we see here at Wildlife Haven are caused by humans. And that’s why, for me personally, it’s so important the work that we do here. It’s just to create a little bit of balance back in our ecosystems and just wildlife protection.”
Nakata said she is thankful for the person who brought the Merlin to their facility so it could receive the treatment it needed.
