WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Hydro is reporting multiple outages in southwestern areas of the province.

The Crown Corporation tweeted Friday evening that winds and rain had been causing the outages.

"Weather is causing problems," Manitoba Hydro tweeted.

#mboutage Crews are working on fixing multiple outages caused by high winds and rain in southwestern Manitoba. If you're out, please let us know: https://t.co/pe43z1UW0V pic.twitter.com/rVW4BCtlQL — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) June 11, 2021

It said crews are working to restore power, and is asking anyone to report their power outages online.

MORE THAN 1,500 OUT OF POWER IN TRANSCONA

Another outage in the Transcona area of the city Friday evening left about 1,540 Hydro customers without power.

#mboutage Transcona/Mission Gardens: about 1,540 customers affected. Crews are en route and estimate full restoration by about 10 pm. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/NGMcDdX2MF — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) June 12, 2021

Manitoba Hydro said crews are on the way to fix the outages, and power is expected to be restored by around 10 p.m.