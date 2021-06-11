Advertisement
Wind and rain causing power outages in southwestern Manitoba
Published Friday, June 11, 2021 7:14PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Hydro is reporting multiple outages in southwestern areas of the province.
The Crown Corporation tweeted Friday evening that winds and rain had been causing the outages.
"Weather is causing problems," Manitoba Hydro tweeted.
It said crews are working to restore power, and is asking anyone to report their power outages online.
MORE THAN 1,500 OUT OF POWER IN TRANSCONA
Another outage in the Transcona area of the city Friday evening left about 1,540 Hydro customers without power.
Manitoba Hydro said crews are on the way to fix the outages, and power is expected to be restored by around 10 p.m.