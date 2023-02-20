Wind chill to reach -50 in parts of Manitoba

Frigid temperatures are expected to set in over parts of Manitoba this week, including some areas experiencing wind chill values near -50.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued an extreme cold warning for parts of the province, including Churchill, Thompson and Poplar River.

For the more northern areas, the weather agency forecasts that wind chills between -45 and -50 will continue periodically over the next several days. In the more central regions, ECCC said that temperatures in the -30s will combine with winds to create wind chills near -40.

Manitobans are reminded that extreme cold puts everyone at risk, but especially kids, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people who work or exercise outdoors, and those without a proper shelter.

ECCC recommends looking out for cold-weather related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and numbness and colour change in your fingers and toes.

To stay safe, Manitobans are reminded to dress warmly and wear an outer layer that is wind resistant as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

ECCC added that if it’s too cold for people to be outside, it’s also too cold for pets.