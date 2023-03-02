Winnipeg actor attends New York premiere for Woody Harrelson's new movie 'Champions'

In just over a week, a movie shot in Manitoba featuring Woody Harrelson and some local actors will make its big-screen debut.

Alex Hintz, a Winnipeg actor who lives with autism, was among those attending the premiere of the "Champions" movie in New York on Feb. 27.

The movie was shot in Winnipeg and Selkirk in 2021. It follows the story of a basketball team, coached by Woody Harrelson's character Marcus, training and competing in the Special Olympics.

A movie poster for Champions. Winnipeg actor Alex Hintz can be seen on the far left of the poster. March 2, 2023. (Source: Anjela Hintz)

Hintz plays the character of Arthur in the movie, a player on the basketball team.

According to his IMDb bio, Hintz and his family moved to Winnipeg during the pandemic and he earned a spot in the movie after finding out about "Champions" from a local actor.

After shooting the movie, he started volunteering at the Assiniboine Park Zoo and the Leaf Botanical gardens.

"Champions" will be in theatres on March 10.

Winnipeg actor Alex Hintz stands with Woody Harrelson. March 2, 2023. (Source: Anjela Hintz)