The reconstruction of one of two runways at Winnipeg’s airport is complete and the runway reopened Saturday.

The runway closed in April for a rehabilitation project, which included pavement repairs, runway light upgrades and improvement of drainage.

Throughout the summer, all flights used the airport’s other runway, making the corresponding flight path busier.

The reopening of the runway means air traffic will return to normal pre-construction flight paths which will affect some communities.

Residents in the following communities will see a return to pre-construction air traffic:

Fort Garry-Riverview

Fort Richmond

Fort Rouge (west)

Fort Whyte (northeast)

Headingley

Riel

River Heights

Seine River

Southdale

St. François-Xavier

St. James (east)

St. Vital

Tuxedo (east)

Wolseley (west)

Meanwhile, residents in these communities will notice less air traffic: