Winnipeg airport still seeing some problems with WestJet flights following outage

WestJet is still working to recover after a service outage saw hundreds of flight cancellations over the weekend and into Monday.

A spokesperson told CTV News there were more than 220 cancellations related to the outage over the weekend and through Monday.

On Tuesday, more problems were felt at the Winnipeg airport.

According to the Winnipeg Airport Authority (WAA), of the 12 WestJet flights scheduled to depart Winnipeg, five were delayed and three were cancelled.

"Now those can be delayed or cancelled for a wide variety of reasons. It could still be the airlines recovering from the system wide outage or it could also be weather delays or other things on their destination," said Michel Rosset, the communications manager for the WAA.

Rosset said the WAA continues to work with WestJet to help in any way to support the airline while it continues to recover.

As part of the recovery process, WestJet said it has added 25 extra segment flights to assist with guest movement.

"Our teams continue to assist guests as quickly as possible and we ask that anyone with travel plans check the WestJet app or WestJet.com for the most up-to-date information on their flight," a WestJet spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

The outage happened on Saturday due to a cooling issue in the company’s primary data centre.