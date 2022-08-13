Winnipeg Airports Authority gets $4.8 million to attract new routes

WAA President and CEO Nick Hays is thrilled with $4.8 million coming from the Manitoba government to help attract new routes to Winnipeg's airport. WAA President and CEO Nick Hays is thrilled with $4.8 million coming from the Manitoba government to help attract new routes to Winnipeg's airport.

