Winnipeg ambulance response times higher than targets: WFPS
Ambulance response times to life-threatening calls in Winnipeg are well above the target time.
"We've seen those incrementally increase over the last number of years," said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) Chief Christian Schmidt on Friday.
Schmidt said the service is responding to medical calls within the nine-minute benchmark. But that is only because fire trucks are also rolled out to answer the bell.
He said ambulances, which actually transport patients to hospital, are taking up to 15 minutes to respond, six minutes longer than the desired time.
"When we have situations where we go into a weekend where we have one or zero physical ambulances available as spares to put in service, that's very concerning." Said Schmidt Schmidt and Councillor Sherri Rollins, who chairs the protection committee, said the service is short-staffed and short on actual ambulances.
"We're missing not only the equipment, the ambulances themselves and we need 11, but also the staffing," said Rollins.
The province pays for ambulance services, which the city provides. The two sides have been without an agreement for five years. In March, a city report said a contract was being reviewed by both parties.
"What I've been pushing for is let's get a contract and let's make sure it's crystal clear the level of service that you want and they should be accountable for that level of service,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.
In a statement, Shared Health Manitoba said it is working towards a contract and says provisions have been put in place to curb longer response times.
“This includes a recent change in ambulance transport protocols, which send appropriate lower-acuity patients to urgent care centres rather than emergency departments, and elimination of ambulance redirections,” the statement said. “These recent changes ease patient flow challenges at acute care facilities, improve patient safety and positively impact ERS.
“Other measures implemented in partnership with the WFPS include providing a second level of detailed triage by EPIC paramedics for lower-acuity 911 callers and renewed focus on transfer of care procedures to minimize the time ambulances remain at hospital.”
Chief Schmidt said fire crews are meeting proper response times, but because they have to cover off for ambulances, and wait, it means those fire trucks can't be sent to a nearby blaze.
"We have to dispatch a unit from a further station in order to respond as the first in the crew," said Schmidt.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Random COVID testing at airports to be suspended for vaccinated travellers: Transport Canada
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
What is Bill C-21? A look at the proposed firearm legislation and its implications
What does Bill C-21 propose to do? From a handgun 'freeze' to 'red' and 'yellow' flag laws, CTVNews.ca explores the federal government's proposed firearm legislation.
Justin Bieber says 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis reason for cancelling concerts
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week saying he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left him with a form of facial paralysis.
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Trump claims daughter Ivanka 'checked out' and wasn't looking at election results
A day after the House January 6 committee revealed previously unseen video of former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, saying she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr's statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election, the former president said she had "long since checked out."
New Canadian regulations would put warning on each cigarette, not just packaging
Canada is poised to become the first country in the world to require that a warning be printed on every cigarette.
112 cases of monkeypox in Canada, all of them among men: public health officer
Canada's chief public health officer said Friday there were 112 cases of monkeypox across Canada and all of those infected were male.
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Justin Bieber's diagnosis explained
Justin Bieber announced Friday he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a type of facial paralysis caused by the varicella zoster virus.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Regina
-
Dillon Whitehawk sentenced to life in prison for two first-degree murder charges
A Regina man has been sentenced to life in prison for two first-degree murder charges, with eligibility of parole in 25 years.
-
Crown appeals acquittal of former doctor accused of sexual assault
The Crown is appealing the acquittal of a former Regina doctor who was accused of seven counts of sexual assault against five former patients.
-
Weapons charges laid after gun allegedly pointed from vehicle: Regina police
A Regina man is facing weapons charges following an incident on Thursday night, where a gun was reportedly pointed out the window of a vehicle.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police lay dozens of charges in catalytic converter theft investigation
Nine people have been charged following a Saskatoon police investigation into catalytic converter thefts.
-
Saskatoon city custodian earned more than mayor, police chief and top managers last year
A City of Saskatoon custodian was the second-highest earner among municipal employees in 2021.
-
Driver in fatal crash at Saskatoon intersection faces impaired driving charge
A man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
$67 contest burger turning heads on Manitoulin Island
A new burger joint on Manitoulin Island is turning some heads with its enormous contest burger, the #MWTF burger, (Manitoulin What the F#&%).
-
OPP celebrates northern Ontario heroes
Six-year-old Jackson True had the largest grin on his face after he was honoured Friday at an OPP awards ceremony in North Bay for saving his family from their house fire last year.
-
Grieving Sudbury mother frustrated by ongoing graveside thefts
After having several things stolen from her late son's gravesite, a Sudbury area mother is determined to help stop the thefts at a local cemetery.
Edmonton
-
Man charged in Chinatown killings dropped off near social services hub in Edmonton: RCMP
The RCMP have confirmed that officers from the Parkland detachment transported the man accused of murdering two men in Chinatown last month to Edmonton just days before the killings.
-
Graphic warning: Edmonton man charged in girl's death testifies
A man testified at his murder trial that he no longer believes in conspiracies about aliens, 5G technology, jet streams raining poison and COVID-19 like he did moments before he stabbed a seven-year-old girl to death while her mother tried to save her.
-
Alberta NDP declines to join UCP in demand that Canada suspend gas, carbon taxes
As Alberta gas prices continued to soar Friday to heights not seen in at least a decade, a UCP minister said the fuel tax pause is all but certain to continue and he's demanding the same from Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Justin Bieber says 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis reason for cancelling concerts
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week saying he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left him with a form of facial paralysis.
-
Random COVID testing at airports to be suspended for vaccinated travellers: Transport Canada
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
-
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Justin Bieber's diagnosis explained
Justin Bieber announced Friday he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a type of facial paralysis caused by the varicella zoster virus.
Calgary
-
Calgary Police Service member charged with harassment for off-duty conduct
A Calgary police officer is facing charges in connection to an off-duty incident.
-
'No report of a missing child': RCMP continue investigation into possible abduction
Authorities in a town west of Calgary want to speak with the driver of a vehicle seen near a local park on Thursday afternoon but say there has been no report of a missing child in the community so far.
-
Alberta beef producers take issue with Health Canada's proposed new labelling requirement
Alberta's beef producers are concerned that a proposed regulation from Health Canada to change the labels on packages of ground beef may create doubt of their product's nutritional value.
Montreal
-
Montreal police arrest 12 following alleged bullying, street gang activity at 2 high schools
Montreal police say they have arrested 12 people, including nine minors, in relation to unrelated cases of alleged gang activity and bullying at two high schools in the boroughs of Anjou and Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
Montreal-area library holds firm on drag queen storytime event after 'disparaging' remarks
A Montreal-area library is holding firm to its decision to host a storytime event with local drag queen Barbada de Barbades, even after receiving criticism on social media.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health released no information about the resident that tested positive for monkeypox, only saying the individual has recovered.
-
Random COVID testing at airports to be suspended for vaccinated travellers: Transport Canada
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
-
Here's when gas prices will hit a new record high in Ottawa this weekend
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says prices will rise another three cents a litre on Saturday, to 215.9 cents a litre.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man removes push bar from decommissioned police car after RCMP receive complaint
A Nova Scotia man has removed equipment, including a push bar, from his decommissioned police vehicle after the RCMP received a complaint about the car.
-
Officials say congested radio system worked as designed during N.S. mass shooting
The radio communications system used by the RCMP during Nova Scotia's mass shooting worked as it was designed to -- even if officers struggled to get messages through because of network congestion, officials told an inquiry Thursday.
-
Suspicious fire destroys historic New Brunswick lighthouse, RCMP investigating
The RCMP in New Brunswick is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a lighthouse in Cape Tormentine.
Kitchener
-
Ontario gas prices expected to set new record this weekend
Gas prices are once again on the cusp of hitting a new all-time high in Ontario, with the current record of 214.9 cents per litre expected to be eclipsed this weekend.
-
Young girl who petitioned for Guelph’s first rainbow crosswalk dies suddenly in sleep
Mattea Sommerville is being remembered for her work as a community champion after she passed away suddenly in her sleep earlier this week.
-
Métis artist hopes to spark conversation with yarn installations across Waterloo region
An Indigenous artist is using her work to spark dialogue in communities across the country, including in Waterloo region.
Vancouver
-
Jury warned before viewing 'intimate' content at trial of man accused of sextorting B.C. teen
The judge at the trial of a man accused of sextorting a B.C. warned the jury twice on Friday morning that the images and video evidence they would be viewing would be "intimate."
-
B.C. boy's classmates raise $17K to fight lung disease with no known cure
Students in West Vancouver took part in a fundraiser Friday with one particular classmate in mind: a 10-year-old boy with a fatal genetic condition.
-
Repeated WorkSafeBC violations lead to $25K fine, jail time for construction company boss
A B.C. construction company has been fined $25,000 and its principal sentenced to 14 days in jail for continuing to violate the province's Workers Compensation Act despite two previous court decisions against them.
Vancouver Island
-
'He's still alive': Missing Comox Valley man believed to be in Vancouver
The search for a 40-year-old man who went missing from the Comox Valley has extended into the Vancouver area.
-
NEW
NEW | Central Saanich school fight sends 1 to hospital
One person was taken to hospital Friday after a fight between students at a high school in Central Saanich, B.C.
-
Group proposes class-action lawsuit against B.C. old-growth logging blockaders
A group opposed to environmental blockades of roads and bridges in British Columbia says it may launch a class-action lawsuit against old-growth logging protesters who have vowed to ramp up disruptions of "critical infrastructure" next week.