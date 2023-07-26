Winnipeg among multiple Manitoba communities under tornado watch

Residents in multiple communities in central and southern Manitoba are asked to keep a close eye on the sky, as a tornado watch is in effect.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the watches stretch from the Saskatchewan to the Ontario border, and also include the City of Winnipeg. The watch was issued shortly after 12:30 p.m.

“Ideal ingredients for significant tornadoes are coming together this afternoon,” a warning from ECCC states. “A very warm, very moist and therefore, very unstable airmass over southern Manitoba, combined with strong upper-level winds and low-level boundaries support severe supercell thunderstorms with favourable ingredients for significant tornadoes.”

The following regions are currently under the tornado watch.

Morden;

Winkler;

Altona;

Morris;

Whiteshell;

Lac du Bonnet;

Pinawa;

Steinbach;

St. Adolphe;

Emerson;

Vita;

Richer;

Sprague;

Northwest Angle Provincial Forest;

Portage la Prairie;

Headingley;

Brunkild

Carman;

Ste. Rose;

McCreary;

Alonsa;

Gladstone;

Selkirk;

Gimli;

Stonewall;

Woodlands;

Poplar River;

Grand Rapids;

Waterhen;

Dauphin;

Russell;

Roblin;

Winnipegosis;

Bissett;

Victoria Beach;

Nopiming Prov. Park;

Pine Falls;

Berens River;

Little Grand Rapids;

Bloodvein;

Atikaki;

Arborg;

Hecla;

Fisher River;

Gypsumville; and

Ashern.

ECCC predicts the storms will develop in the late afternoon or early evening.

Residents are advised to be prepared for severe weather if and when storms do develop.