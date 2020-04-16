WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg has announced a new partnership to help support elderly residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the city announced it’s teaming up with the United Way Winnipeg and A &O: Support Services for Older Adults Inc. for the new service.

It said with the new program, older adults who are feeling isolated or need help during the pandemic can call 311 to be connected with resources available through A & O, which include help with groceries, medications and specialized social services. The city noted that 311 can also help them access other well-being resources.

“We know that during this difficult time of social distancing, many older adults in our community may also be feeling isolated and cut off from community supports, and unsure of where to reach out for assistance,” said Mayor Brian Bowman in a news release.

“311 is a well-known and trusted number for our residents, and we are happy to help facilitate this connection.”

The funding for this program is from the federal government’s $9 million investment in the United Way Canada, as well as from the $170,000 the city is receiving for local organizations to support services for seniors, and The Winnipeg Foundation.

“We are so pleased the Federal Government is investing to support isolated seniors during this very difficult time,” said Connie Walker, President & Chief Executive Officer, United Way Winnipeg.

ELDERLY PEOPLE AT RISK

Health officials have said that those over the age of 65 and those with underlying health conditions are most at risk for the virus, though all ages have been affected.

Earlier in the month, CTV News reported that nearly half of known COVID-19 deaths in Canada are linked to long-term care homes, according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.

On Thursday, CUPE called for personal protective equipment and staffing strategy for long-term care facilities in Manitoba.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick and Rachel Aiello.