WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced four new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday, as well as a new set of health orders restricting travel, business and information on camping.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, announced the new cases saying this brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba to 250. There are 124 active cases.

Eight people have been hospitalized due to the virus; four of them are in intensive care.

There have been 449 tests performed at Cadham Provincial Laboratory on Wednesday, bringing the total number of tests completed in Manitoba to 18,349.

UPDATED HEALTH ORDERS IN MANITOBA

Roussin said updated public health orders will be coming into effect on Friday and will remain in place until May 1.

Under these updated orders, anyone entering Manitoba, whether from a different country or province, must self-isolate for 14 days.

Travel to northern Manitoba, which means north of the 53rd parallel of latitude, has been prohibited with the following exceptions:

-people who live in northern and remote communities may continue to move within the north;

-delivery of goods and services may continue;

-people who travel to the north for employment, medical treatment or to facilitate child-custody agreements

Roussin said, even though the curve has started to flatten, there is a risk of "re-importation" of this virus. This risk has prompted the strict travel restrictions, but he said the province has started the planning stage of lifting some of these measures.

"We’re putting up these travel bans to ensure that if we do move to lifting it, we have everything in place to prevent the importation of the virus, as well as the ability to prevent taking that virus to communities where the spread would be quite risky," he said.

OTHER CHANGES TO PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERS

The orders continue to restrict gatherings over 10 people at any indoor or outdoor premises.

The updated health orders clarify that businesses not listed as critical may operate and have customers attend to pick up ordered items, as long as social distancing measures are in place.

Farmers markets, garden centres and greenhouses are allowed to operate as well, as long as social distancing measures are in place.

Hotels are allowed to operate as long as common areas including pools, hot tubs and game rooms are closed.

Campgrounds can provide accommodation for recreational vehicles that are acting as a primary residence.

Appliance, electronic and furniture stores are excluded, and should not be open to the public, except when orders are placed remotely and are delivered or picked up with social distancing measures in place.

The previous health orders also remain in place. You can find a list of these health orders here.