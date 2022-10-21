Winnipeg apartment fire sends 3 people to hospital

A fire at a Winnipeg apartment building on Friday morning has sent three people to hospital.

At 6:15 a.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire alarm at a 16-storey apartment building in the 100 block of Marion Street. Due to the size of the building, a second alarm was called to increase the number of units on scene.

When firefighters got to the apartment building, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure. Crews attacked the fire from inside the building and had the fire extinguished just after 7:50 a.m.

To help attack the fire, firefighters used an aerosol device, called a Flameguard X-Tinguish Fire Suppression Tool, which reduces temperatures and generates a mist that expands to flood the space.

At the scene, paramedics assessed 15 people, with three being taken to the hospital – one in critical condition and two in unstable condition.

Fire damage was largely contained to one floor of the building; however, other areas sustained significant smoke and water damage. At this time, the City of Winnipeg could not say how many suites were impacted by the fire and how many residents are displaced.

Manitoba Housing representatives are working to arrange accommodations for the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.