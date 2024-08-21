Winnipeg artist's miniature city hall creation a massive undertaking

Inside Winnipeg City Hall sits a brand new miniature version of the buildings, all created by a Winnipeg artist.

Jennifer Arnold was commissioned by then-Mayor Brian Bowman to create a miniature replica of the local government office three years ago.

The entire creation sits five by nine inches and features the buildings and surrounding landscape.

Even though it was a tiny project, it was a massive undertaking for Arnold.

"I do lots of miniatures. It was around my 100th one I've done, but this was the biggest commission that I've ever done," said Arnold, who noted it took her between 400 and 500 hours to complete.

Jennifer Arnold's miniature of Winnipeg City Hall that she was commissioned to do by Brian Bowman three years ago. Uploaded Aug. 21, 2024. (Kiex fotography)

Arnold started making miniatures seven years ago – the first one being a replica of the house her mom grew up in, which ended up being a Christmas gift for her.

"I made it, put it online, and it just blew up from there."

When starting the city hall project, she said she took a lot of pictures and even went to the top of the building to get a bird's-eye view of everything.

She then mapped it out and got to work. Arnold said she was really happy with the final result.

"The best part was the little clock on the top. I even told myself when I began, 'That's going to be the last part I put on,' and I put that clock on…and it just kind of completed the whole city hall."

Jennifer Arnold working on the miniature of Winnipeg City Hall. Uploaded Aug. 21, 2024. (Kiex fotography)

All the products she used were recyclable materials.

The project was handed in on July 19, which she said was the hardest part of the whole process.

"It's my baby, in a sense, so just giving it to them and just letting it go."

She said she is a proud Winnipegger and hopes others in the city find her work cool.

As for what's next, she said she has a few commissions on the go, including a famous Winnipeg ice cream shop that she will be starting shortly.