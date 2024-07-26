Winnipeg Beach Food Cupboard closes

WINNIPEG
    Lisa Teel is seen stocking shelves at the Winnipeg Beach Food Cupboard in June 2024. The Food cupboard has been closed due to what Teel said was a community council decision. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg) Lisa Teel is seen stocking shelves at the Winnipeg Beach Food Cupboard in June 2024. The Food cupboard has been closed due to what Teel said was a community council decision. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg)
    A Winnipeg Beach food bank that expanded this summer and served Interlake residents in need is now closed due to what the founder said was a community council decision.

    Since November 2023, the Winnipeg Beach Food Cupboard has provided free food and fresh produce to help the beach community with its high living costs.

    Organizer Lisa Teel said she was forced to shut down the food bank after the town denied her request for a variance to continue operating an income property on her land.

    "That Airbnb allowed me to volunteer full time for this program, which I loved," Teel said, adding that she is a single mother and will now find work to provide for her family.

    She asked other volunteers if they wanted to take over the cupboard, but they declined.

    "We handed in our keys,” she said.

    The Winnipeg Beach Food Cupboard has closed after operating since Nov. 2023. Organizer Lisa Teel said she was forced to shut down the food bank after the town denied her request for a variance to continue operating an income property on her land. (Danton Unger/CTV News Winnipeg)The group gave their remaining donations to the Evergreen Basic Needs in Gimli, the only other food bank in the area.

     

    Pam Jackson, the Mayor of Winnipeg Beach, said she was sad to see the Food Cupboard close.

    "It was a wonderful initiative that came from our community, from some wonderful members of our community, who realize that there are a lot of seniors and people on lower income out here who have a hard time making ends meet," she said.

    Jackson said the AirBnb variance and the Food Cupboard closing should be treated separately.

    "We can't make one dependent on the other," she said.

    Jackson was not at the meeting where the AirBnb variance was voted on, as she had a family emergency. She told CTV News she hadn't spoken to the council about their rationale.

    Teel said she hopes someone will step up and bring the food cupboard back to the community.

    -With files from CTV's Danton Unger 

