WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg behind on painting road lines

    Winnipeg says the city is behind in painting road lines.
    Winnipeg drivers who are having trouble deciphering the driving lanes on some city street may have to continue to struggle for a bit longer.

    That’s because the City of Winnipeg said it is behind on painting road lines this year.

    It notes that warm and dry weather are needed to complete this work, adding that Winnipeg’s experienced a rainy spring. The city said another issue is the fact that its machine was down for repairs for almost a week.

    If the wet weather continues, Winnipeg said it will be a struggle to complete its line painting program for the year.

