    Winnipeg Blue Bombers top Ottawa Redblacks 25-16 for first win of CFL season

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler (17) throws against the Ottawa Redblacks during second half CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, July 5, 2024. Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler (17) throws against the Ottawa Redblacks during second half CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, July 5, 2024.
    Chris Streveler and Brady Oliveira used their legs to help propel Winnipeg to a 25-16 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday for the Blue Bombers' first victory of the season.

    Streveler, who was starting at quarterback in place of the injured Zach Collaros, rushed 13 times for 79 yards and one touchdown. He was 13-of-21 passing for 127 yards and no interceptions in his first start since October 2019.

    Oliveira had 23 carries for 129 yards and five catches for 37 yards in front of 28,719 happy fans at Princess Auto Stadium.

    Bombers placekicker Sergio Castillo was good on all six of his field-goal attempts, including a pair from 53 yards. Winnipeg improved to 1-4 while Ottawa fell to 2-2.

    Redblacks starting quarterback Dru Brown was injured late in the second quarter and didn't return. He was hit by Bombers defensive back Redha Kramdi, who was called for roughing the passer.

    Dustin Crum replaced Brown and completed eight of 11 pass attempts for 102 yards with one interception.

