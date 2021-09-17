Winnipeg boy, 3, told mom he loved her before being fatally stabbed, murder trial hears
Witnesses recounted the night 3-year-old Hunter Smith-Straight was fatally stabbed in his sleep.
A jury heard the evidence in the trial for Daniel Jensen, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the boy’s November 2019 death.
The Crown is arguing Jensen got mad at Hunter’s mom, Clarice Smith, who he was dating at the time and stabbed the child.
It was at the Northern Hotel bar on Main St. where witnesses have told jurors arguments between Jensen and Smith escalated into violence.
The Crown alleges on Oct. 30, 2019, Jensen assaulted Smith at the bar before walking to the couple’s Pritchard Avenue home where Hunter was found stabbed.
“He said he was going to take her son,” Olga Kennedy, a friend of Smith’s, testified about an argument she heard between the couple before they got to the bar.
Kennedy told the jury the comment was first made while she was out for the evening with a group of friends during a car ride from Kennedy’s apartment to Jensen and Smith’s home.
She testified she walked inside the home with Smith after Jensen made the comment and told the jury Smith started getting Hunter dressed. The trial heard relatives had been looking after the child.
“I asked where she’s taking him,” Kennedy told jurors. “I told her that she should just let him sleep.”
“He laid back down and told his mom he loved her.”
After stopping at the home, Kennedy told jurors the group carried on to the Northern Hotel where Jensen and Smith continued arguing
“He was being mean to Clarice with his words,” Kennedy told jurors.
She testified she stepped outside the bar for a smoke but then heard a ruckus inside.
“I went in the bathroom and Clarice was bleeding from her nose,” Kennedy told the jury.
She testified she went back outside and saw Jensen walking backwards away from the bar, waving his hands towards his body which she interpreted as him gesturing to “bring it on.”
Bar employees testified they also heard the couple arguing and saw Smith bleeding.
“I heard a couple customers screaming for me,” vendor attendant Shaun Soltes testified.
He too gave evidence he saw Jensen leave the bar shortly after discovering Smith bleeding and made sure he was gone.
His co-worker, bartender Elaine Cook, told the court she went to help Smith.
“Clarice was crouched down and she was bleeding,” Cook testified. “She was crying.”
Court heard Smith went back to her friend’s place after leaving the bar, arranging for family to continue caring for Hunter. It wasn’t long before she got a call telling her to get home after the boy was found critically injured.
Jensen is presumed innocent.
The trial continues Monday.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dining out, salons, gyms and more: COVID-19 restrictions by province and territory
With a fourth wave of the pandemic underway, provinces and territories are responding with a variety of restrictions. CTVNews.ca looks at what is and is not allowed in each jurisdiction.
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
With 3 days left until election, O'Toole fixates on vote-splitters and deflects questions on his fate
With three days left in the 2021 federal election campaign and polling suggesting a Liberal win maybe the most likely outcome, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole was laser-focused on one message Friday: a vote for any party other than his is a vote for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.
BREAKING | Deadliest day since February: B.C. reports 11 deaths related to COVID-19
The B.C. government announced another 11 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, marking the deadliest 24 hours in the province since February.
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
L.A. jury convicts real estate heir Robert Durst of murder
A California jury on Friday found multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst guilty of murdering his best friend Susan Berman in 2000, the first homicide conviction for a man suspected of killing three people in three states over the past 39 years.
TRUTH TRACKER | Do endorsements from Obama, Clinton constitute election interference?
Endorsements for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau from former U.S. president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have raised questions about election interference. But according to the Canada Elections Act, a foreign citizen speaking about the Canadian election does not by itself constitute an instance of undue foreign influence.
Assuming current scenario holds, 'we're looking at a Liberal win,' Nanos says
The Liberals are in winning territory with votes coming from mail-in ballots heavily in their favour, according to projections from Nanos Research.
U.S. FDA advisory panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for seniors, high-risk
Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra vaccine dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.
Saskatoon
-
Northern Sask. holds Canada’s highest COVID-19 case rate by far, data shows
Saskatchewan’s far north COVID-19 case rate in the last seven days is sitting at 1,180 per 100,000 people – the highest across Canada.
-
Proof of vaccination QR code causing concerns for aging Sask. population
As the province prepares to roll out proof of vaccination, some are concerned that the aging portion of Saskatchewan’s population may not be able to easily adapt to the QR code that is planned on being used.
-
7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 472 new cases
Seven more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Regina
-
7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 472 new cases
Seven more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
Regina vaccine clinic, rapid testing site dealing with influx of people following COVID-19 announcement
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic and a rapid testing site are dealing with a large amount of people, following Thursday’s announcement from the provincial government on plans to implement a proof of vaccination or a negative test policy.
-
'Hit a critical point': SHA to temporarily slow elective procedures in Sask.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority's Emergency Operations Centre directed leaders and care teams to move to a second phase of surge plans that include a temporary slowdown of elective procedures province-wide.
Calgary
-
Calgary board angry with UCP government over COVID-19 in schools
In a letter written to Alberta's education and health ministers, one Calgary school board says it is 'frustrated' by the lack of direction being given to them amid the rising cases of COVID-19's fourth wave.
-
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
-
Alberta Children’s Hospital to shut down 75 per cent of operating rooms
Southern Alberta families with sick children worry they may not be able to get the help they need as the Alberta Children’s Hospital plans to close down 75 per cent of its operating rooms.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
-
Triage protocols made public by Alberta Health Services
The term "triage" may be a scary one to hear, but Alberta's health authorities are preparing its staff and the public for the possibility of that extreme measure.
-
Mother and toddler killed west of Edmonton, man arrested
A 24-year-old mother and her 16-month-old were found dead in Hinton, Alta., RCMP said.
Toronto
-
Ontario health minister says premier has 'been around' after last public appearance three weeks ago
In the three weeks since Ontario unveiled its vaccine certificate program, Premier Doug Ford has been notably absent from the public eye, with the exception of videos posted to social media and a virtual address last week in Toronto.
-
Two people seriously injured in shooting in Mississauga
Two people were injured in a shooting in Mississauga Friday evening.
-
Winning over workers: How the federal parties plan to create jobs as lockdowns lift
This is what each federal party is promising on job creation in Canada.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area man who died of COVID-19 at 39 was unvaccinated, but had just booked his first dose
A spokesperson for the hospital where he died said the man's condition 'deteriorated rapidly.' Friends identified him as Stefanos Govas, a 39-year-old athlete.
-
McGill University to require vaccine passport for libraries, but many still want it to be mandatory for classes
“The logic of it makes no sense. If you're going to do it in a library, why are you not doing it in a classroom?” said Richard Gold, a McGill University law professor.
-
Montreal hospital shuts down two operating rooms due to spike in ICU patients with COVID-19
In a statement to CTV News, the Lakeshore Hospital confirmed that two its operating rooms have had to shut down “in order to address the increase in COVID-19 cases in the ICU.”
Ottawa
-
Kanata councillor wants answers on school bus cancellations
An Ottawa councillor is demanding to know why so many school bus routes have been cancelled in the Kanata and Stittsville area this month, as school bus operators deal with a driver shortage.
-
SIU concludes Ottawa police officers won't face charges after police pursuit ends before east end crash
The Special Investigations Unit concluded the police pursuit was called off "well before" the suspect driver ran a red light and collided with the woman's vehicle.
-
Temporary COVID-19 testing clinic opening at McNabb Arena this weekend as testing demand increases
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the earliest appointment available at the CHEO Community Assessment Clinic at Brewer Arena was Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault hiring more paramedics as calls for service spike
Sault Ste. Marie's social services board has approved a plan to hire 10 new paramedics. The move is in response to a sharp increase in the number of calls to the city's paramedic services in recent months.
-
Police confirm two people died in plane crash near Sundridge, Ont.
Two people were killed in a plane crash Thursday near Sundridge, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
Saturday event in Spanish, Ont., to honour residential school victims
Three First Nations in northern Ontario are taking part in a daylong event Saturday to honour victims of residential schools.
Atlantic
-
N.S. fire marshal says camper fire that killed Amherst family was accidental
The cause of the tragic trailer fire in Millvale, N.S., that killed a family of six has been ruled accidental.
-
Nova Scotia reports 18 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, active cases drop to 162
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 29 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 162.
-
N.B. reports 57 cases of COVID-19; requires students be vaccinated for intramurals, extracurriculars
New Brunswick Public Health is reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday while also announcing new measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in schools, including requiring all eligible students to get vaccinated if they wanted to participate in indoor or outdoor intramurals or extracurricular activities.
Kitchener
-
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
-
Pandemic burnout growing among frontline healthcare workers
Pandemic burnout among frontline healthcare workers is growing, even pushing some to find new careers.
-
'It just feels fantastic': Ribfest and Craft Beer Show excited to be back in Kitchener
The Downtown Kitchener Ribfest and Craft Beer Show is welcoming guests at Victoria Park from Friday to Sunday after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Deadliest day since February: B.C. reports 11 deaths related to COVID-19
The B.C. government announced another 11 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, marking the deadliest 24 hours in the province since February.
-
B.C.'s second most-populous health authority has the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in latest update
One of the most populated health authorities in British Columbia also had the fewest new cases of COVID-19 in the latest update from the health ministry.
-
Stretch of Hwy. 1 closed due to landslide risk as heavy rain falls on wildfire-scorched areas
Heavy rainfall that has increased the risk of landslides caused the B.C. government to announced the closure of a section of the Trans-Canada Highway on Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island breaks record with 102 new COVID-19 cases added in 24 hours
There are now 6,031 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 700 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, according to the B.C. Health Ministry.
-
'Somebody on our coast is going to die': Researchers warn boaters to be wary of whales in B.C.
The issue of boater safety surfaced this week after a guide boat collided with a humpback when the mammal suddenly surfaced in front of the vessel as it was going through rough seas.
-
Large power outage affects thousands on Vancouver Island
The bulk of the outages are in the Parksville and Courtenay areas, according to a BC Hydro update around 2:30 p.m.