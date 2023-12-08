WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg breaks 100-year-old weather record

    The warm weather in Winnipeg on Thursday put an end to an end 100-year-old temperature record in the city.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Thursday’s high was 8.6 C at the Winnipeg airport and 7 C at The Forks. These are the warmest temperatures the city has experienced on Dec. 7 since 1923 when it was 5.6 C.

    But Winnipeg wasn’t the only place that saw record-breaking temperatures for Dec. 7.

    Pilot Mound reached 9.9 C, breaking its 2015 record of 8.6 C.

    Emerson and Dominion City hit 9 C on Thursday, putting an end to the 2015 record of 7.7.

    Steinbach also saw record-breaking warmth, reaching 8.7 C. The city’s previous record of 5 C was set in 1984.

    A number of Manitoba communities also broke heat records on Wednesday, including Carberry, Deerwood and McCreary.

    - With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.

