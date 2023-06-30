Winnipeg business says Instagram suspended account, cutting them off from 12,000 customers

Despite their attempts for an explanation, Blair said she and her staff have heard nothing from Instagram. (Source: Danton Unger) Despite their attempts for an explanation, Blair said she and her staff have heard nothing from Instagram. (Source: Danton Unger)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island