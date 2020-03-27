WNNIPEG -- Peg City Car Co-op is upping its cleaning to limit the community spread of COVID-19.

Staff with the car-sharing service, which lets people sign up to use vehicles, are now cleaning each vehicle every few bookings.

Members who are immuno-compromised or live with someone who is immuno-compromised can also schedule a cleaning before their booking.

“Doesn't always mean the outside is going to be clean, but rest assured to our members and our community, the inside is being cleaned with approved sanitization products on a very frequent basis,” said Philip Mikulec, operations manager.

But with limited sanitization products for sale, the co-op said it can't stock each car with supplies.

If drivers have their own, they're asked to consider wiping down the interior before leaving the car.