Winnipeg care home licence under review following abuse allegations

The operating licence of a Winnipeg care home where multiple residents were allegedly assaulted by two health-care aides is under review.

A provincial government spokesperson confirmed Extendicare Oakview Place's operating licence was placed under review as of Aug. 31, 2022, by the Licensing and Compliance Branch.

As a part of this review, the spokesperson said Extendicare Oakview Place is required to provide regular updates to the province regarding any new allegations or complaints, and will be subject to unannounced visits and random resident interviews.

The care home's licence will remain under review until the investigations by Winnipeg police and the Protection for People in Care Office are complete.

Winnipeg police announced Tuesday that investigators had arrested two health-care aides, both of whom are now facing charges of assault.

Police alleged the two health-care aides used, 'inappropriate physical actions on separate occasions to gain the compliance of five elderly residents while performing their daily care duties.'

The names of the two health-care aides, both of whom were released on undertakings, have not been released as the charges have yet to be formally laid against them.

A provincial spokesperson said Protection for People in Care Office's investigation is ongoing, but would not comment further on it.

LICENCE REVIEW LONG CALLED FOR SINCE ABUSE ALLEGATIONS SURFACED

A review of the care home's licence is something advocates and family members have been calling for since the abuse allegations became public in June.

Gail Johnson, whose 91-year-old mother – a resident of Oakview Place – was among the alleged victims, said she wants to see the private care home held to account.

She believes this licence review is the first step.

"There needs to be a review of their policies and procedures, and there needs to be immediate action taken when these things come to light," she said. "There needs to be better processes put in place so that these situations don't happen again. And if they do that there is swift action taken."

She said the licence review is not surprising, but wants to know why it took so long.

"Anytime that there are allegations of abuse in a care home, I think should be an immediate response for their licensing to be reviewed."

A provincial spokesperson told CTV News there were, "Internal processes and considerations to not interfere with the Winnipeg Police Service’s investigation resulting in criminal charges."

They said the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority took immediate action, including conducting unannounced visits and speaking with staff, residents, and families.

'PUBLIC CONFIDENCE NEEDS TO BE RESTORED': ADVOCATE SAYS

Jan Legeros, the executive director of the Long Term and Continuing Care Association of Manitoba, said the licence review is a needed step.

"Certainly, public confidence needs to be restored," Legeros told CTV News. "We have our most vulnerable seniors living in our care residences, and we all want to be sure that the care provided is at the highest level possible."

In a statement to CTV News, Extendicare said the licence review is not unexpected, and the care home will continue to operate with open doors.

"(The review) will not result in any impact to resident care or changes to ongoing admissions. We will continue to work closely and collaboratively with the (Winnipeg Regional Health Authority) and (Protection for People in Care Office)," an Extendicare spokesperson told CTV News in an email, adding the company will welcome the health partners into Oakview Place.

"We are grateful for their support, and are confident that during the review period they will find that our team is dedicated to delivering high-quality care to our residents and supporting their families."