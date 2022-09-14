Winnipeg care home licence under review following abuse allegations

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session

Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in what is set to be a two-day 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons is holding this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.

The mace is pictured as members of parliament pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island