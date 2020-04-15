WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s city council will be holding electronic meetings through the months of April and May amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, this change comes after the adoption of a motion at a special meeting of city council on April 3, and will apply to council and committee meetings.

The first electronic meeting is set to take place on April 20 for the standing policy committee on property and development, heritage and downtown development.

Members of council and the public service can either attend in person or by Zoom video conferencing.

The council building is temporarily closed to the public, so any Winnipeggers who want to speak at a meeting can only do so remotely. Anyone who would like to register as a delegate at a meeting should contact the city clerk through 311 or by emailing cityclerks@winnipeg.ca. Delegates must register by 4:30 p.m. the day before the meeting, and will be provided with a phone number and access code.

The public can watch all meetings online.