WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg city councillor Scott Gillingham is not entering the Progressive Conservative leadership race.

CTV News has learned the city’s finance chair has decided not to run.

"Given the tight timelines set by the Party this week, I don’t believe there is enough runway for a new candidate to mount an effective challenge and so I will not be a candidate in the leadership race. I can’t ask people to take time from their lives, their jobs or their families to work so hard on my behalf without a reasonable chance of success," Gillingham wrote in a statement.

That leaves two hopefuls who say they are seeking the top Tory job; Tuxedo MLA Heather Stefanson and former Conservative MP Shelly Glover.

Party members will select a new leader, who will become Manitoba's premier, on Oct. 30.

The deadline for nominations will be September 15th and the cut-off date for new memberships is September 30th.

The council also established new application criteria required to enter the race on Monday night. Applicants will be required to submit a $25,000 entry fee and sign up a minimum of 1,000 new or renewed party members.

