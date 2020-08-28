WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg city councillors are gathering with city administrators to discuss the issue of masks.

CTV News has been told a 1 p.m. virtual seminar on Friday is scheduled to discuss mask use.

The city is facing increasing pressure to mandate mask use on transit as several cities across the country have already done so.

City officials have concerns about enforcement and if a mask bylaw could be challenged in court.

To date, the city has deferred to the province on COVID-19 matters like this.

City councillor Jeff Browaty has been urging the province to mandate masks on buses in a public health order. If not, he says the city should do it.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, has said nothing is off the table with regards to mandating masks.