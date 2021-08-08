WINNIPEG -- The introduction of rock climbing into the Olympics is giving a boost to the Hive, a local climbing gym.

"We have definitely seen an increase with the Olympics, both in people climbing and general conversations and questions," said Garrett Fache, a supervisor at the Hive.

"A lot of people coming in for tours to see what a climbing gym is like, what are these training facilities that all these athletes are using."

Olympic rock climbing is made up of three disciplines: speed, bouldering and lead. Athletes compete in each discipline to earn overall points.

In speed, climbers race up a 45-metre wall dotted with standardized holds. A controversial addition to the Olympics, it will be its own event in the Paris 2024 Games.

Lead is a lot like what people see on indoor recreational walls, only much harder. The scoring is simple: climbers have six minutes to see who can make it the highest on the 45-meter wall. Any ties are broken by who did it fastest.

Bouldering, which is the focus at the Hive, is a set of four "problems" climbers have to try solving in four minutes each. Climbers earn points for reaching each top and get partial points for reaching various zones up the walls.

"It's a bouldering specific gym, so there are no ropes, harnesses and helmets. It's climbing up and coming back down to the mats," said Fache.

"While all climbing is sort of similar and stems from the same idea. Bouldering will be a bit different in a sense it focuses on power through all the moves. It tends to be shorter and really just strength, power and problem-solving."

Fache said bouldering is a full-body workout, including your brain.

"It's using a lot of body tension through all of your movements. It is also a good mental exercise. They call it boulder problems for a reason. You have to figure your way through your route."

According to Fache, the sport is also an excellent way to meet people.

"It very, very fun. It's a social activity," he said. "It's a really easy way to meet people. We could both be working on a climb, so we'd talk through together."

While no Canadians managed to medal in the rock climbing event this year, Fache said it's still inspiring Winnipeggers.

"The Olympics have shown us that you don't have to have mountains to be a really good climber. Climbing gyms give anyone the opportunity to get the skills and strength needed to climb."

-With files from the Associated Press