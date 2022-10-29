Winnipeg Comiccon returns for second pop culture celebration

Early attendees check out the various vendors and artists exhibiting at the second annual Winnipeg Comiccon (Source; CTV News Winnipeg) Early attendees check out the various vendors and artists exhibiting at the second annual Winnipeg Comiccon (Source; CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters

At least 120 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korea. Here a look at some of the major crowd disasters around the world in recent decades.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island