Winnipeg Comiccon returns for second pop culture celebration

It's a weekend of cosplay, comic books, and celebrity guests in the city's downtown as Winnipeg Comiccon returns for its first fully unrestricted post-pandemic convention.

This is the second iteration of Winnipeg Comiccon organized by the same company that puts on similar events in Montreal, Quebec City, and Ottawa.

Spokesperson Jason Rockman said last year's first event went well, despite still having to follow some public health restrictions.

"When we finally landed in Winnipeg and got it done, we were still in the middle of a pandemic and we still managed to pull off a pretty cool event," said Rockman.

He added that this year's con will be more along the lines of what they do in other cities.

"What's great about these events is that every year we do them in different markets, every year it gets bigger," he said. "Because people come, they enjoy it, and they come back and they tell their friends."

The con features a much larger lineup of celebrity guests than last year, including Matthew Lewis, a.k.a. Neville Longbottom from the Harry Potter movies; and Charles Martinet, the voice of Mario in the popular video game series.

But the guest Rockman is most excited about is horror movie icon Bruce Campbell, best known for his role in the Evil Dead movies and television series.

"Getting him on Halloween weekend, I remember looking at the booking department going 'man, you guys nailed it!'" he said.

Campbell was the inspiration behind the convention's first official beer, Chainsawhand, brewed in partnership with the Trans Canada Brewing Company. The name of the pale ale, and the artwork on the beer can is an homage to Campbell's Evil Dead character Ash. Local comic creator GMB Chomichuk said he was thrilled to be a part of it.

"I got this great phone call that was like 'hey do you want to do a scary Halloween-themed beer label," said Chomichuk, "and how it started was maybe we could have Bruce Campbell related to it."

But the turnaround time did not allow for Campbell to be involved in the design process, "he wants to have oversight over any use of his likeness, as every person should," said Chomichuk.

So, he created a new character – named Pumpkinseed – who has a chainsaw hand this year in honour of Campbell, but can be re-used on new beer labels in the future.

"The idea is that Pumpkinseed can grow anew every year, and take on some element of whoever the featured guest is," said Chomichuk.

He said working with Trans Canada was a great experience.

"When I said I'd really like it if my name could be included on the beer can, with credit for the art, they said no problem!"

Rockman says there is something for everyone at Winnipeg Comiccon this weekend, "Whatever you're into pop culture wise is there," he said.

He said that while there are additional fees for celebrity autographs and photo ops, all panels and programming at the convention is free, included with the price of admission.

"They're always where the magic happens, you know? Being in a room full of people that love who they're listening to, and then having people ask interesting questions, ones you might not have thought of and then getting the answers, it's a lot of fun," said Rockman.

Winnipeg Comiccon runs until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $35 on Saturday, $30 on Sunday. Children 12 and under get free admission with a guardian.