Winnipeg company helping journalist with long COVID through new coffee blend

A Winnipeg coffee producer is helping to support a music journalist who is struggling with long COVID.

Mitch Lafon has been writing about rock music for decades. However, a severe case of COVID-19 in 2022 and its long-lasting effects have impacted his ability to work.

To help, Writers and Rockers Coffee Company has created a coffee blend called ‘Mitch Lafon’s Rock Talk Coffee Blend.’ All proceeds will go to support Lafon.

Since Lafon prefers his coffee medium, but his wife likes dark, Writers and Rockers Coffee created a combination blend.

Robert Young, a partner at Writers and Rockers Coffee, said what he likes about this specific blend is that you can smell it.

“We did a combination of Colombian Supremo medium and Guatemalan Antigua dark roast,” he said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Thursday.

Young described Lafon as knowledgeable and well-connected, adding that he interviewed Gene Simmons at the age of 11.

Young said that Lafon’s long COVID has had a major impact on his life, noting that he now has severe headaches and is unable to work.

“He used to walk five or six kilometres a day and now he can’t walk for more than four minutes,” he said.

Young said that people have been stepping up to show their support for Lafon and his coffee blend.

“It’s been going great,” Young said. “Our customers are so loyal, which is key, but also their fans and their followers are loyal as well.”

Those who would like to purchase Mitch Lafon’s Rock Talk Coffee Blend can do so online.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.