Winnipeg considers adopting first ever 10-year poverty reduction strategy

WINNIPEG -

The City of Winnipeg is considering adopting its first-ever poverty reduction strategy for the next decade.

The Winnipeg Poverty Reduction Strategy for 2021 to 2031 is being brought before the Executive Policy Committee next week. The strategy was developed with representatives from the Make Poverty History Manitoba Coalition, the United Way Winnipeg's Poverty Reduction Council, and the Indigenous community-based organization Ka Ni Kanichihk Inc.

"The wisdom and knowledge from the community serves as the foundation of the strategy and the driving force behind the actions that the City will take to reduce poverty and make lasting positive change in Winnipeg," the strategy reads.

According to the strategy, one in eight Winnipeggers are living below the poverty line – and demographics including Indigenous people and new immigrant residents are more likely to face poverty.

The strategy points out the success depends on the City's dedication to the strategic guidance for the next 10 years. It says the city's actions and decisions should be informed by people with lived experience.

It highlights eight goals for the city to accomplish over the next decade, including improvements in affordable housing, transportation, food security and community safety.

Among the goals, the strategy calls on the city to implement hiring and training programs that focus on equity, diversity inclusion and reconciliation with Indigenous people.

It also calls on the city to ensure residents have equitable access to city services, specifically for demographic groups who experience marginalization.

The EPC is expected to discuss the report during its meeting on Wednesday.

You can read the full report here: