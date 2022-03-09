Winnipeg content creator launches fundraiser for Ukraine, goal reached within the first hour

A content creator in Winnipeg is using her platform to help raise money for Ukraine and has already surpassed her total by a wide margin.

Lily Medynska, a content creator with Winnipeg Eats, launched a fundraiser in support of Ukraine as Russia continues to invade the country.

Medynska said the page was set up on Monday with a goal of raising $10,000. Within the first hour, she said the goal was reached.

"We kept refreshing the page and couldn't believe our eyes," said Medynska. "I mean, it's not surprising. I think everyone in the Winnipeg community has someone that they know who is Ukrainian. There's a lot of Ukrainians that have immigrated here or were born here, or whose grandparents immigrated here."

Medynska said it was important for her to start this fundraiser and she was born in Ukraine and immigrated to Canada in 2002. She also has family still in Ukraine and said this has hit close to home for her.

"Just speaking with family, no one really on the ground in Ukraine thought it was going to happen. So seeing it unfold on the news, I remember sitting on the couch with my husband and just watching it happen. It was surreal and it took me a few days to really come to terms with it."

She said her family has been able to make it to safe cities in Ukraine but she knows anything is possible with this invasion.

All the money raised will be sent to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, with Medynska saying the money will have an immediate impact.

"Within seven days of making a donation, that donation is making an impact in Ukraine. So they are on the ground in Ukraine. They're sending funds to people working in Ukraine, trying to get humanitarian aid to Ukrainians."

She added there isn't a closing date for the fundraiser and every $15 or more donation will be entered into a draw to win a variety of prizes that have been given by local businesses.

As of Wednesday evening, more than $47,000 has been raised.

More information on how to donate can be found on the Winnipeg Eats Instagram page.