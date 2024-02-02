Winnipeg convenience stores found illegally selling cannabis

The owner of several convenience stores across Winnipeg is facing numerous charges related to selling cannabis and tobacco products to minors.

Officers started an investigation last September after receiving tips from the community about the sale of age-restricted items, like cigarettes and cannabis products, at several convenience stores in Winnipeg, according to a release from the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS).

Three businesses were investigated, located at the 700 block of Sargent Avenue, the 600 block of Westminster Avenue and the 800 block of Talbot Avenue, respectively.

Police say all of the stores were open to the general public and, during normal business hours, cannabis and tobacco products were available to minors.

According to police, illegal cannabis and tobacco products were concealed in the stores.

The owner of all three businesses was not in the country, investigators found.

In early January, however, two arrests were made at the store on Sargent Ave. A 23-year-old female and 25-year-old male are being charged with the possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling and offences related to the promotion of tobacco products and permitting access to minors.

With the help of the RCMP, WPS apprehended the 41-year-old owner of the three stores while coming back to Winnipeg on January 30. They have been charged with 30 offences, including the selling of cannabis to young people.

None of the charges have been tested in court.