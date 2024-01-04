Winnipeg could soon allow program to manage feral cat population

A new report from a city committee is recommending several changes to the responsible pet ownership bylaw, including a way to allow Winnipeggers to help reduce the feral cat population.

The changes, found in the city’s standing policy committee on community services’ agenda, would allow Winnipeggers to resume trap, neuter and return programs of community cats.

This means some residents would humanely trap feral cats in their home, take them for spaying/neutering and vaccinations, and release them back into the community. Under the previous bylaw, they were determined to be “harbouring” the animal, rather than owning it.

When the bylaw came into effect, the definition of pet owner was changed to include people who “harboured” an animal, which means the resident is technically the owner of the cat and assumes the ownership responsibilities.

The report is recommending that the bylaw be amended to allow trap, neuter and return programs to resume, with specific guidelines to follow. The guidelines include providing food and water to the cat as needed, maintaining sanitary conditions in the location where the cat is being harboured, and removing and rehoming an adoptable cat.

The report goes on to say that spaying/neutering pets is beneficial as it can help reduce pet overpopulation, aggression, cancer and roaming.

According to the report submitted, almost 5,000 cats are housed annually at the Winnipeg Humane Society, which also has a six-month waitlist for those wanting to surrender their cat.

The amendments will be discussed when the committee meets again on Jan. 10.