Winnipeg council approves zoning changes that would speed up housing construction

Following hours of debate at city hall on Thursday, Winnipeg city council approved a zoning change that would fast-track housing construction.

The controversial plan would see new housing developments go up without public hearings. This includes the construction of four units on a single lot and up to four storeys within 800 of frequent transit without a public hearing or zoning application.

Mayor Scott Gillingham has been pushing for the changes for Winnipeg to tap into some federal funding for affordable housing. This is because the city applied for $192 million from the federal government for the construction of thousands of new housing units; however, to qualify for the money, zoning reforms are required.

“We cannot be left behind other cities. We need housing built in our city,” the mayor said.

“What these funds will do, whatever amount they are, is leverage and open the door to private sector investment.”

Gillingham said the motion only has to do with the city’s application for federal dollars, and the exact details will be ironed out later. He added that other cities have applied for the funds and received them within days of having their application approved.

“This would unlock the door to federal funding and then more work has to happen related to the specifics to be ironed out,” Gillingham said.

However, not everyone in the city approves of these zoning changes.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that some people are concerned that this plan will override infill guidelines, and leave the city planning up to the developers.

“We’ve come a long way with this amendment to meet as many of the councillors’ desires and address as many concerns as possible. But there’s still another process to go,” Gillingham said.

The bylaw zoning change still needs to go through a public hearing and final council approval. Gillingham said through this public process the details of lot sizes and building standards will be worked out.

