Winnipeg councillor proposes plan to gear tickets to income

WINNIPEG -

A Winnipeg city councillor says people should pay fines and ticket amounts based on how much money they earn.

St. Boniface Councillor Matt Allard has submitted a motion at city hall for tickets and fines to be “geared to Income.”

The motion says fines are a flat amount and Winnipeggers’ ability to pay them varies based on their financial status.

It says people who make a lot of money are less deterred by fines, while one ticket can hit harder for those earning a lot less.

“A single fine incurred accidentally can have a serious impact on the well-being and financial stability of a low-income person.” states the report

Allard wants city staff to report back on a fine and ticket model which is based on income.

The motion says it should be budget neutral, increase deterrence for infractions from higher earners, while reducing the financial burden on low and middle-income people.