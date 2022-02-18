Winnipeg councillor wants to make it easier to remove derelict vehicles from neighbourhoods

A Winnipeg city councillor is trying to make it easier for the city to remove vehicles that are no longer operational and are falling apart.

Janice Lukes, the councillor for Waverley West, said derelict vehicles can cause a lot of problems in a neighbourhood, not only as an eyesore but in some cases a safety issue.

"It also could be home to critters…and also they can attract crime," said Lukes.

She added with more people coming into neighbourhoods, a better solution is needed to help remove these vehicles.

"The main problem is the criteria to get rid of (derelict vehicles) is very onerous and it doesn't really favour the community at all, the neighbours, it sort of favours the person with the derelict vehicle," said Lukes.

She said three factors need to be met to declare a vehicle derelict:

· The vehicle is not in an operational condition and is rusted, wrecked, partially wrecked, dismantled, or partially dismantled;

· It's not insured or registered under the Highway Traffic Act and doesn't have a valid licence plate attached; and

· It has been located outside of a building for more than a month.

Therefore, to see if there is a solution, Lukes has filed a motion to the Public Service to review the definition of a derelict vehicle and to see if there is a way to make it easier to declare a vehicle derelict.

Lukes said she is currently aware of four of these complaints in her ward and is aware of one vehicle that took more than a year to get rid of it.

Her motion was a much-needed step for Sel Burrows, who says he has been trying to get rid of a vehicle for four months.

"All the windows are broken, there's jagged glass in the windows, there are no wheels left. And it's right on the walkway that kids walk to school on," said Burrows.

The coordinator for Point Powerline said kids could get hurt if they were to go inside and if a homeless person were to try to use it, they too could get hurt. There is also the risk of freezing in the winter.

"I was so excited, I was so pleased. Those of us that are working around in the inner city trying to make the community a better place, when a suburban councillor raises an issue that is important to us, it really helps us," Burrows said about Lukes' motion.

He said bylaw officers can only work with the rules that are in place and this motion will make hopefully make their jobs easier as well.

When it comes to how these vehicles make communities look, Burrows said it takes away from residents who work to make the community look great.

"A derelict car with broken windows really demeans the community. We've learned that when the community looks nice, people treat it better."

The city said the Public Service will do a review when directed by the proper committee and that any bylaw change would require council approval.