Winnipeg couple builds giant Halloween pirate ship in front yard

WINNIPEG -

A swashbuckling Halloween display is giving the chills in Winnipeg's Kildare-Redonda neighbourhood.

Nicole Smith and Jason Dudeck decided to create a large pirate ship in their front yard to celebrate Halloween this year.

"Normally on Halloween, they come up to the door and trick or treat, candy, and they're gone," said Smith. "This way, they get to interact, laugh, we get to tease them a bit and the adults. We are really looking forward to Halloween."

The couple said they wanted to do something special this year since the pandemic took many fun things away.

"I think [Halloween] was a long time of family outings with my dad. A lot of good memories with my friends and I think that just kind of resonates and continues through," said Dudeck.

Nicole Smith and Jason Dudeck in front of their DIY pirate ship.

The ship features a captain's quarters, two masts, sails and a complete bow.

Dudeck, a carpenter by trade, said the ship took around four weeks to build and is mainly constructed out of old pallet wood.

"I had a general plan drawn up with the dimensions and structural details, except there are a few things winged. There's a piece here and there that you have to finish off," Dudeck said.

The pirate ship also features lumber and decorations from the couple's farm.

"I acquired a farm at one point and we have a lot of old farm goods here," Dudeck said.

"Or he finds something in the back of the barn and he comes home with it and says, 'what can we do with this,'" added Smith.

As for the neighbours, Smith said they've loved seeing the ship go up.

"They love it. Almost every vehicle drives by, slows down, they turn around, park, take pictures. The kids walk around trying to see in. The feedback has been great," said Smith.

For those wanting to visit or trick-or-treat at the ship, it's located on Redonda Street.

The couple said the ship will be taken down right after the holiday is over.