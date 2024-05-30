WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Winnipeg firefighters battle early morning blaze at William Whyte home

Winnipeg fire crews are pictured responding to an early morning blaze in the 600 block of Alfred Avenue on May 30, 2024. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg fire crews are pictured responding to an early morning blaze in the 600 block of Alfred Avenue on May 30, 2024. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)
Share

Fire crews were on scene Thursday morning battling a fire at home in the William Whyte neighbourhood.

The city says the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to reports just before 4 a.m. of a structure fire in the 600 block of Alfred Avenue.

CTV News Winnipeg observed multiple crews on scene of the two-storey home Thursday morning.

A city spokesperson said more details will be released Thursday.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

