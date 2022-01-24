Winnipeg couple loses deposit after wedding caterer shuts down

Paul Workman: An interview with the Taliban’s spokesman

The official spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan won’t be apologizing for the Canadian soldiers killed in Kandahar, Zabihullah Mujahid told CTV National News London Bureau Chief Paul Workman in Kabul, Afghanistan. 'They shouldn’t have come,' he said, in an exclusive interview.

Global Affairs Canada hit by 'cyber incident' same day warning about Russia was issued

Canada's foreign affairs department experienced a 'cyber incident' last week that is still under investigation and has left the organization without access to some 'internet-based services,' the federal government has confirmed. The 'incident' was discovered the same day the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security issued a bulletin warning about Russian state-sponsored cyber threat activity amid ongoing tensions with Ukraine.

Flyers' Keith Yandle ties NHL record for consecutive games played

The NHL record for most consecutive games played stood since 1987, but that record has now been tied, as Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Keith Yandle skated in his 964th consecutive game Monday night when the Flyers hosted the Dallas Stars, tying the record originally set by Doug Jarvis.

