Winnipeg crews 'in progress' of snow clearing following spring blizzard

The dig out from the spring blizzard is underway in Winnipeg, according to the city.

In its latest update, the city said snow clearing operations are in progress and consist of around 200 pieces of equipment.

Crews will be clearing the snow based on the priority system, starting with priority one areas, which include regional streets, major routes, priority active transportation routes and adjacent sidewalks, and active transportation paths.

Once those areas are done, priority two will kick in, which includes bus routes, collector streets and adjacent sidewalks, and active transportation paths.

The city said back lanes are also being prioritized to help with garbage and recycling pickup.

A snow route parking ban is still in effect and prevents people from parking on snow routes between midnight and 7 a.m. People are being reminded to drive to the conditions and stay back from heavy equipment while it is clearing the snow.

More information on snow clearing can be found online.