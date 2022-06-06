Winnipeg crews rescue youth carried downstream in Red River

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) rescued a youth, who was found being carried by the current in the Red River on Sunday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., the WFPS received a report of a youth in the Red River, between Victoria Crescent and South Drive. The witness said the youth was holding onto a log as he was carried downstream by the river’s current.

Members of the WFPS water rescue team went to the scene, where they launched their Zodiac boat from St. Vital Park. Crews found the youth north of Tod Drive, about a kilometre from where he was first seen.

The youth was taken into the safety boat and brought to shore just after 6:20 p.m. Paramedics took the boy to the hospital in stable condition.

It is unknown how the youth got into the water and how long he was in the river before the rescue.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the WFPS responded to 150 rescue water calls in 2021.

Parents, guardians and educators are asked to speak to kids about the dangers of river banks, streams, drainage ditches and retention ponds.

The city also offered the following safety tips: