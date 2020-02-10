WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg curling community gathered on Sunday for a send-off for two Canadian junior curling championship teams.

Team Gauthier and Team Zacharias, both from Winnipeg, will be representing Canada at the World Junior Curling Championships in Russia next weekend.

"It's pretty unbelievable, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity for a lot of people," said Jacques Gauthier, skip for Team Canada Boys.

Both teams recently won national tournaments giving them the honour of representing Canada.

"It's so incredible it's hard to believe that from the beginning of the season we're here now, it's been such a long time playing with these girls," said Mackenzie Zacharias, skip for Team Canada Girls.

All proceeds from Sunday's send-off, which took place at the Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club, will be shared equally between the two teams and will help support them at Worlds.